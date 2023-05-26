China’s new plant will be able to produce 50 Long March 8 rockets a year

China is constructing an assembly plant capable of producing 50 Long March 8 rockets a year that will be completed in 2024.

This is according to an article by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) published on Thursday.

The factory is located on the tropical island of Hainan and will nearly double China’s annual launch capacity, ensuring that no other existing facility can manufacture rockets at that rate.

The Long March 8 can carry more than 20 Starlink-sized communication satellites, and China intends to use the vehicle to send more than 1,000 satellites into space every year.

Perhaps more impressive is the fact that the new rocket is also designed to put satellites in a higher orbit than the current Starlink satellites allowing Chinese satellites to monitor American ones.