China's out-of-control rocket crashed into Earth over the Pacific Ocean

#USSPACECOM can confirm the People’s Republic of China Long March 5B #CZ5B rocket re-entered the atmosphere over the south-central Pacific Ocean at 4:01am MDT/10:01 UTC on 11/4. For details on the uncontrolled reentry’s impact location, we once again refer you to the #PRC. — U.S. Space Command (@US_SpaceCom) November 4, 2022

The seriousness of the problem was highlighted by the fact that Spain had briefly closed airspaces over its northeastern regions, including Catalonia, home to the busy international airport, El Prat, in Barcelona.

Thankfully, a short while later, the rocket debris was confirmed to have fallen harmlessly over the Pacific Ocean. Before that confirmation, a Reuters report quoted Spanish air control services as saying, "due to the risk associated with the passage of the space object CZ-5B through the Spanish airspace, flights have been totally restricted from 09:38 a.m. to 10:18 a.m. in Catalonia and other communities."

Long March 5B will launch again next year

China has no plans to cease Long March 5B launches, despite criticism on the global stage. In July, after China's last uncontrolled rocket core reentry, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson tweeted, "the People’s Republic of China did not share specific trajectory information as their Long March 5B rocket fell back to Earth. All spacefaring nations should follow established best practices and do their part to share this type of information in advance to allow reliable predictions of potential debris impact risk, especially for heavy-lift vehicles, like the Long March 5B, which carry a significant risk of loss of life and property."

China's space administration has at least one Long March 5B launch planned for next year to launch its Hubble-rivaling telescope, Xuntian, into orbit. McDowell explained to IE it is likely China's ongoing Long March 5B launches will eventually damage private property and that there is also a "smaller risk of casualties." The Harvard astronomer also added that no other Chinese rocket poses the same risk as Long March 5B, as "this is the only one that leaves such a large core stage in orbit." In order to resolve the issue, China would likely have to "add a boost motor to the payloads, and that would be expensive," he said.