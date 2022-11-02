China will once again allow an out-of-control rocket to fall out of the sky

A Long March 5B core stage will perform an uncontrolled reentry once again

Initial reports show that the 21-metric-ton core stage of the Long March 5B rocket that lifted the Mengtian laboratory module to orbit will perform an uncontrolled reentry into Earth’s atmosphere at 10:21 p.m. ET on November 4 — with a margin of error of approximately 16 hours.

This is the fourth time China has allowed a large remnant from one of its rockets to descend into Earth's atmosphere. While the rocket core will most likely fall over the ocean — as was the case on the last two occasions — there is a slight chance it could fall over a populated area, where it could damage property and even lead to a loss of life. In 2020, parts of a Long March 5B rocket fell over a village on the Ivory Coast in Africa.

The Long March 5B rocket took off from Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan this Monday to deliver the third and final module to China's Tiangong space station. Since then, the Aerospace Corporation’s Center for Orbital Reentry and Debris Studies (CORDS) has been tracking the object by analyzing data from the U.S. Space Force's Space Surveillance Network. The organization predicts the rocket core will reenter Earth's atmosphere at 10:21 p.m. ET on Friday, November 4, though this is subject to change.

As we get closer to the reentry point, the "debris footprint," which refers to the area over which the rocket core will break up and fall, will also become more evident.