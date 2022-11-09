Rocket roulette: Everything you need to know about China’s uncontrolled rocket reentries

Though the rocket core stage eventually fell over the Pacific Ocean, the seriousness of the situation was highlighted by the fact that Spain had briefly closed part of its airspace an hour or so before reentry due to fears the rocket debris could down a passenger airliner.

Here's a rundown of key information about China's uncontrolled rocket reentries.

How many uncontrolled Long March 5B reentries have there been so far?

Last week's rocket reentry marked the fourth time China allowed a Long March 5B core stage to make an uncontrolled reentry into Earth's atmosphere. It came after China launched the third and final module of its Tiangong space station, the Mengtian laboratory module, into orbit.

China's first uncontrolled rocket reentry came after Long March 5B launched in November 2020, and it was the biggest near-miss to date, resulting in large pieces of debris falling onto a village in the Ivory Coast, Africa.

The second reentry occurred after Long March 5B launched in April 2021 and was fairly innocuous, with debris from the rocket's core stage dropping into the Indian Ocean near the Maldives.

The third uncontrolled reentry came in July this year, and resulted in a rocket debris reentry that occurred over the ocean, but was dangerously close to villages in Borneo.

Why does China allow its rocket core stages to perform uncontrolled reentries?

The reason China allows its 21-ton Long March 5B rocket core stage to perform an uncontrolled reentry is likely down to the cost of performing controlled deorbits and the associated risk of damaging private property and life.

The country's space administration likely sees the risk of damage as low enough not to merit the added cost of fitting extra engines onto its rocket for a controlled deorbit — the most likely outcome is always a reentry over water as the Earth's surface is roughly 70 percent ocean.

In an email interview with IE last week, Harvard astronomer and astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell explained that for China to prevent its Long March 5B core stages from performing an uncontrolled reentry, it would likely have to "add a boost motor to the payloads, and that would be expensive."