Observations from China's Zhurong Mars rover have revealed that Martian sand dunes were likely formed by drastic shifts in prevailing winds after the planet’s last Ice Age.

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) rover investigated dunes on the Utopian Planitia, noted to be the largest impact basin in the solar system — with an estimated diameter of 2,050 miles (3,300 km).

Sand dunes on the Martian surface. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Dramatic climatic shift

The study discovered that the Red Planet experienced a substantial climatic shift, which resulted in alterations in prevailing wind patterns.

This wind shift occurred around 400,000 years ago, coinciding with the end of Mars' last glacial era.

As per the study, the wind direction changed by roughly 70° from northeast to northwest. The sand dunes changed morphology from crescent to longitudinal ridges as a result of this transition.