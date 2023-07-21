Inspired by solar panels, researchers harvest energy from raindrops

Researchers at Tsinghua University in Shenzhen, China, have turned to the panel arrangement used in solar cells to harness electricity from raindrops falling from the sky. This has helped them overcome long-standing issues in scaling up the approach to generating electricity.

With the world looking to move away from fossil fuels, newer methods that can tap into renewable energy sources to meet our power requirements are always welcome. Raindrops falling from the sky contain kinetic energy that can be theoretically captured and converted into electricity.

This isn't the first time somebody has considered tapping into this resource. Researchers have previously tapped into liquid-solid contact electrification to harvest electricity from devices. Triboelectric nanogenerators (TENG) can also gather electricity from other sources, such as waves but have issues in scaling up.