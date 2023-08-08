'Rods from God' not that destructive, Chinese study finds

Chinese scientists may have found that the much-vaunted superweapon known as the "Rods from God" may not have been that effective, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports. First dreamed up during the "Cold War" this new research may indicate that kinetic orbital bombardment may not have been a good investment of resources if ever attempted.

Death from above

While never developed (as far as we know), this weapon would have seen large 19.7-foot (6-meter) tungsten rods launched from orbit to hit targets on the ground at hypersonic speeds. Since tungsten is incredibly dense, its impact on the Earth's surface would release a terrifying amount of energy. Perhaps even as much, if not more, than a nuclear explosion (but without all that messy radioactive fallout).