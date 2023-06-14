Chinese researchers synthesize tonal speech using neural cues

A team of Chinese researchers has developed a way to artificially produce speech, also known as speech synthesis, using cues from neural brain activity.

According to the South China Morning Post, the researchers claim that they have a mind-reading machine that is capable of turning human thought into spoken Mandarin.

To achieve this, the team used a technique called electrocorticography (ECoG). It is used to measure direct brain signals from the cerebral cortex using electrodes that are implanted in the brain during surgery.

Tonal challenges

Tonal languages use tone and pronunciation to work together to communicate meaning. In languages like Mandarin, Vietnamese, Punjabi, Thai, Lao, and Cantonese, words can differ in tones in addition to consonants and vowels.