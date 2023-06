Researchers at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) have successfully developed a tiny electronic device that, they claim, can mimic human vision and memory. This could be a promising step to one-day developing sophisticated ways to make rapid decision-making in self-driving cars.

A team of engineers from RMIT University in Australia, along with researchers from Deakin University and the University of Melbourne, developed the device using a sensing element called doped indium oxide, which is thousands of times thinner than a strand of human hair and requires no external parts to function. By precisely engineering the doped indium oxide, the device can mimic the functions of the human eye in capturing light, transmitting information like an optical nerve, and classifying it in a memory system similar to how our brains work.