The upcoming 'Oppenheimer' film replicates the nuclear blast without any CGI

The movie, based on the biography “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, follows Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy of "Peaky Blinders" fame) before the Trinity explosion and after World War II.

Before the showings of "Avatar: The Way of Water" this weekend, reports Task and Purpose, there was a different, independent preview that hasn't been put online because all recordings were quickly taken down. Both show glimpses of what has become the most important part of the movie, but they don't show the entire explosion.

“I think recreating the Trinity test [the first nuclear weapon detonation in New Mexico] without the use of computer graphics was a huge challenge to take on,” Nolan told Total Film ahead of the trailer’s release.

“Andrew Jackson — my visual effects supervisor, I got him on board early on — was looking at how we could do a lot of the visual elements of the film practically, from representing quantum dynamics and quantum physics to the Trinity test itself to recreating, with my team, Los Alamos up on a mesa in New Mexico in extraordinary weather, a lot of which was needed for the film, in terms of the very harsh conditions out there – there were huge practical challenges,” he added.