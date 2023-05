In a groundbreaking study conducted by scientists from Caltech and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a significant breakthrough has been achieved in understanding the journey of Martian meteorites to Earth.

By challenging conventional assumptions and conducting sophisticated lab simulations, the researchers have discovered that the force required to propel Martian rocks into space is lower than previously believed. These findings are vital for our understanding of the geological history of Mars and the abundance of Martian meteorites on Earth.

Unveiling the secrets of Martian impact events

To unravel the mysteries surrounding Martian meteorites, the scientists employed advanced laboratory simulations to replicate the conditions of Martian impact events.