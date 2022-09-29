CIA allegedly invested in powerful genetic mutation, woolly mammoth resurrection technology

Colossal Biosciences is a biotechnology firm with headquarters in Dallas. Peter Thiel, Tony Robbins, Paris Hilton, Winklevoss Capital, and the CIA are just some well-known backers and investors that founders George Church and Ben Lamm have already accumulated.

"In-Q-Tel, its new investor, is registered as a non-profit venture capital firm funded by the CIA. On its surface, the group funds technology startups with the potential to safeguard national security," read the report.

"In addition to its long-standing pursuit of intelligence and weapons technologies, the CIA outfit has lately displayed an increased interest in biotechnology and particularly DNA sequencing."

Colossal claims it plans to employ cutting-edge genetic sequencing CRISPR to bring back two extinct creatures, including the gigantic ice age mammoth and the Tasmanian tiger, a medium-sized marsupial that became extinct less than a century ago.

In-Q-Tel blog post

"Why the interest in a company like Colossal, which was founded with a mission to 'de-extinct' the woolly mammoth and other species? Strategically, it's less about the mammoths and more about the capability," reads an In-Q-Tel blog post published on September 22.

"The next wave of progress in synbio will lead to advances in our ability to shape both form and function in organisms at the macroscopic level. Solving the challenges that must be overcome in engineering animals and plants."