A new record has been set for the most observations of a single cosmic event by as many as 123 citizen scientists from across the world.

They all came together to document the SN 2023ixf supernova explosion as part of the Cosmic Cataclysms initiative run by the SETI Institute and Unistellar.

A supernova is the brightest stellar explosion of a star that occurs when it has reached the end of its life.

The coordinated observation effort is credited with making significant progress in the study of supernovas.

“It is really incredible what this citizen science network can do,” said Lauren Sgro, who led the study.