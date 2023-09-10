Climate activists urge Greenpeace to reconsider nuclear power

A new generation of young climate activists in Europe is urging Greenpeace to abandon its "outdated" opposition to nuclear power.

With the Dear Greenpeace campaign, activists from five EU nations are pleading with the venerable environmental group to support what they see as an essential tool in the fight against climate change.

This is according to a report by CBC Radio published on Thursday.

Desperate

"We are really, really desperate to have them in the struggle against fossil fuels. And it feels like a betrayal for them to be going up against nuclear power,” Ia Aanstoot, an 18-year-old activist, told As It Happens host Nil Köksal.