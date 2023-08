A recent report published in Health Monitoring brings attention to a concerning consequence of climate change—foodborne illnesses are poised to become a more substantial threat, particularly in Germany.

The study delves into the interplay between changing climate conditions and the rise of common foodborne infections and toxins, revealing an alarming trend that could extend globally.

Survival of the pathogens

The research is part of a special series conducted by scientists in Germany investigating the regional health impacts of climate change.

Focused on pathogens like Salmonella, Campylobacter, and Vibrio bacteria, along with parasites such as Cryptosporidium and Giardia, and toxins produced by marine life, the report sheds light on the looming dangers posed by climate-driven shifts.