Climate envoy John Kerry urges oil industry to curb emissions through tech

On Sunday, The Associated Press (AP) published an interview with U.S. climate envoy John Kerry where he urged oil and gas producers to develop the technological breakthroughs they say will soon allow the world to drill and burn fossil fuels without worsening climate change.

In the revealing article, Kerry said he had “serious questions” as to whether this development can happen. Instead, he claimed that the ideal solution is a fast global switch to renewable energy.

However, he did note that oil and gas states and companies would be offered the opportunity to give their technological rescue idea a try.