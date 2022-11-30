NASA uses a climate simulation supercomputer to better understand black hole jets

Essentially, "they regulate the gas in the center of the galaxy and affect things like the star-formation rate and how the gas mixes with the surrounding galactic environment," study lead Ryan Tanner, a postdoc in NASA Goddard's X-ray Astrophysics Laboratory, explained in a press release.

Simulating space jets

The scientists, who published their findings in a paper in The Astronomical Journal, focused on simulating low-luminosity jets, as these are harder to detect in real-world astronomical observations. "For our simulations, we focused on less-studied, low-luminosity jets and how they determine the evolution of their host galaxies," Tanner explained. "High-luminosity jets are easier to find because they create massive structures that can be seen in radio observations."

For their NASA supercomputer-powered simulation, the researchers used the total mass of a hypothetical galaxy about the size of the Milky Way as a starting point. They also used spiral galaxies, including NGC 1386, NGC 3079, and NGC 4945, as a reference for gas distribution and other properties.

Images from NASA's black hole jet simulations. NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center / R. Tanner and K. Weaver

"Being able to use NASA supercomputing resources allowed us to explore a much larger parameter space than if we had to use more modest resources," Tanner explained. "This led to uncovering important relationships that we could not discover with a more limited scope."