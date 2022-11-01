Clitoris has more than 10,000 nerve fibers, research finds

The findings were presented at a joint scientific meeting of the Sexual Medicine Society of North America and the International Society for Sexual Medicine.

The study's principal investigator and presenter was Blair Peters, M.D., an assistant professor of surgery at the OHSU School of Medicine and a plastic surgeon with expertise in gender-affirming care as part of the OHSU Transgender Health Program.

As stated in the release, Peters collected clitoral nerve tissue from seven adult transgender volunteers who had gender-affirming genital surgery. Tissues were colored and magnified 1,000 times under a microscope to count individual nerve fibers using image analysis software.

The samples had a total of 5,140 dorsal clitoral nerve fibers on average. Given that the dorsal nerve is symmetrical, an estimate of 10,281 nerve fibers for the human clitoral dorsal nerve was obtained by multiplying the average by two. Peters highlighted that the human clitoris really has more nerve fibers overall since it has other, smaller nerves in addition to the dorsal nerve.

More than 10,000 nerve fibers

“It’s startling to think about more than 10,000 nerve fibers being concentrated in something as small as clitoris,” Peters said.

“It’s particularly surprising when you compare the clitoris to other, larger structures of the human body. The median nerve, which runs through the wrist and hand and is involved in carpal tunnel syndrome, is known for having high nerve fiber density. Even though the hand is many, many times larger than the clitoris, the median nerve only contains about 18,000 nerve fibers, or fewer than two times the nerve fibers that are packed into the much-smaller clitoris.”