Cocaine hits mice even harder with low glycine levels

Mice respond to drugs more strongly as glycine levels drop, and these responses include aberrant behaviors such as markedly increased motility and desire.

Additionally, the mice's sensitivity to cocaine returns to normal levels when glycine is added back into the system or when a genetically altered bacteria is used; this shows that this amino acid can function as a mediator of addiction-like behavior in animal models.

“I was interested in the gut-brain axis, and I found it very new and exciting,” says first author Santiago Cuesta a neuroscientist at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

Cuesta and colleagues discovered that cocaine activates the QseC protein, which promotes the growth of proteobacteria, like E. coli, in mice's guts. These glycine-fueled bacteria outcompete the healthy gut bacteria that already reside in our digestive systems, occupying most of the available resources.