Industrial-scale use of microorganisms' plastic-degrading enzymes is hindered by the need for relatively high temperatures (>30°C).

A new study targets microbes adapted to the cold for energy-efficient plastic degradation.

The quest to find organisms capable of breaking down plastic has gained new urgency in the ongoing battle against plastic pollution.

While several microorganisms with the ability to digest plastic have already been discovered, a significant challenge arises when trying to use the plastic-degrading enzymes they produce on an industrial scale—they tend to work optimally only at temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius (°C), necessitating the use of energy-intensive heating.

With this in mind, researchers are working to identify cold-adapted microbes producing plastic-digesting enzymes that remain active even at lower temperatures.

This is where a recent study comes in; scientists at the Swiss Federal Institute WSL embarked on a targeted search for such microorganisms. Their focus? The high altitudes of the Alps and the polar regions.