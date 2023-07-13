Astronomers detect the coldest star ever observed emitting radio waves

Astronomers at the University of Sydney analyzed a small distant star and found that it is the coldest ever observed to produce emission at radio wavelength, a press statement reveals.

The 'ultracool brown dwarf,' designated T8 Dwarf WISE J062309.94−045624.6, is burning at roughly 797 degrees Fahrenheit (425 degrees centigrade) and has no nuclear fuel.

Its relatively balmy temperature, for a star, makes it cooler than the average campfire. By comparison, our Sun burns at approximately 9,930 Fahrenheit (5,600 Celcius).

The coldest star ever observed using radio astronomy

Though the star is not the coolest ever observed, it is the coldest ever analyzed using radio astronomy.

The researchers behind the analysis, who published their findings in The Astrophysical Journal, believe the new discovery will help us better understand the evolution of stars and the potential for habitability in systems surrounding these types of stars.