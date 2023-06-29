Unravelling colliding black holes just got a boost, thanks to simulation tools
Since the discovery of gravitational waves, scientists have been trying to understand the origin of merging black holes, and POSYDON may be the way to do it.
| Jun 29, 2023 10:00 AM EST
A 31.5 solar-mass black hole with an 8.38 solar-mass black hole companion viewed in front of its (computer generated) stellar nursery prior to merging.
Aaron M. Geller/Northwestern CIERA & NUIT-RCS; ESO/S. Brunier