Unravelling colliding black holes just got a boost, thanks to simulation tools

Black holes are some of the most fascinating celestial bodies in the universe. Their gravitational fields are so strong that even light cannot escape them. One of the ways in which they are formed is when a massive star collapses, resulting in a stellar-mass black hole.

In 2015, the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) discovered gravitational waves (ripples through spacetime) from two colliding black holes. This groundbreaking discovery has prompted astrophysicists to study their origin and formation.

Now, a team of scientists has used POSYDON software to investigate the coalescing of binary black holes. The international team of scientists from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Northwestern University, and the University of Florida have challenged earlier hypotheses by predicting the presence of the existence of merging massive black hole binaries with a mass of 30 times that of the Sun