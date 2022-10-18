Colloidal crystals can change their shape and have memories thanks to DNA, research suggests

It all started in 1996

The discovery advances the research that Mirkin started in 1996. At that time, his research team described how DNA might be used as a glue to assemble colloidal crystals, some of which had features and structures similar to those of regular crystals found in nature, while others had traits and configurations that had never been observed in nature.

The authors of the article outline a novel technique for creating crystals that are so enormous that they can be seen with the naked eye. These crystals are significantly larger than any that have ever been created previously.

This advancement has allowed these researchers to explore additional applications for crystals as force and chemical detectors in addition to shape memory discoveries.

Abstract

Reconfigurable, mechanically responsive crystalline materials are central components in many sensing, soft robotic, and energy conversion and storage devices. Crystalline materials can readily deform under various stimuli, and the extent of recoverable deformation is highly dependent upon the bond type. Indeed, for structures held together via simple electrostatic interactions, minimal deformations are tolerated. By contrast, structures held together by molecular bonds can, in principle, sustain much larger deformations and more easily recover their original configurations. Here we study the deformation properties of well-faceted colloidal crystals engineered with DNA. These crystals are large in size (greater than 100 µm) and have a body-centered cubic (bcc) structure with a high viscoelastic volume fraction (of more than 97%). Therefore, they can be compressed into irregular shapes with wrinkles and creases, and, notably, these deformed crystals, upon rehydration, assume their initial well-formed crystalline morphology and internal nanoscale order within seconds. For most crystals, such compression and deformation would lead to permanent, irreversible damage. The substantial structural changes to the colloidal crystals are accompanied by notable and reversible optical property changes. For example, whereas the original and structurally recovered crystals exhibit near-perfect (over 98%) broadband absorption in the ultraviolet-visible region, the deformed crystals exhibit significantly increased reflection (up to 50% of incident light at certain wavelengths), mainly because of increases in their refractive index and inhomogeneity.