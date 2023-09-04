Color-changing battery tech gets storage capacity upgrade

A collaborative effort from researchers at multiple institutes in Korea has led to the development of a smart zinc ion battery that can change colors to indicate its charging and discharging process, a press release said.

With an explosion in the number of wearable devices being used around the world, there is a demand for smarter energy storage solutions with color-changing properties. This allows for rapid identification of the charged state of the device, which could also pave the way for the removal of displays on each of these devices.

While such batteries have been developed before, the electronic conductivity in the devices has been low, leading to slowed ion mobility and storage capacity. The technology does not just have applications in wearable devices but can also be used in devices that aid in cutting down energy consumption for indoor cooling by controlling solar absorbance.