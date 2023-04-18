Astronomers discover a colossal exoplanet orbiting a "wobbling" star

A team of astronomers discovered a new planet using a new method that leveraged the wealth of data collected by the European Space Agency's (ESA's) Gaia space observatory.

The new exoplanet, dubbed HIP 99770 b, is roughly 16 times the mass of Jupiter. It was pinpointed using a new technique that could be used in the future to help find more direct images of alien worlds.

How astronomers image distant planets

Astronomers have long used several methods to detect exoplanets — any planet not part of our solar system. These methods fall into two broad categories: direct and indirect imaging.

Historically, most exoplanets have been discovered via indirect methods, such as the transit method, which measures the periodic drop in light of a distant star as an exoplanet passes between the star and an observatory's field of view.

Direct images provide insight into a planet's composition and temperature, whereas indirect photos provide insight into a planet's mass and orbital trajectory.

To date, astronomers have detected more than 5,000 exoplanets, but only about 20 of those were imaged directly. This is due to the limitations of our current imaging technology, which means that a planet has to be widely separated from its parent and much more massive than Jupiter to be observable.