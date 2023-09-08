Comet Nishimura set to resurface this month after 400 years

A brand-new bright comet will dazzle the sky across the Northern Hemisphere this September.

Stargazers residing in this part of the globe can catch a glimpse of this comet Nishimura in the early hours before dawn on September 12 and then again around September 17 – before it fades into the Sun's brightness.

Comet C/2023 P1 (Nishimura): Such a strong solar wind. The disconnection event on September 2nd - the spectacular development in a 20-minute animation (RASA 11 QHY600) and 4x80sec red Michael Jäger pic.twitter.com/qf43YqhBbl — Michael Jäger (@Komet123Jager) September 2, 2023

If the comet survives its scorching close encounter with the Sun, it is expected to be visible in the Southern Hemisphere during evening twilight by the end of September.

The discovery of the comet

Reportedly, on August 12, 2023, Hideo Nishimura, an amateur astronomer from Japan’s Kakegawa City, discovered this comet. He took 30-second exposures using a standard Canon DSLR camera with a telephoto lens. Upon processing the exposures, it became evident that there was a luminous object swiftly traversing our inner solar system.