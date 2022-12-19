Comet strike could deliver ingredients for life to Europa's ocean

A computer simulation of the comet's impact

The team developed a computer model to observe what happens after a comet or asteroid strikes the ice shell, which is estimated to be tens of kilometers thick.

The model shows that an asteroid or comet penetrating only halfway through Europa's ice shell will create a massive meltwater that will sink through the rest of the ice. According to the study, more than 40 percent of the water will reach the ocean, bringing oxidants - a class of chemicals required for life - from the surface to the ocean, where they can support any potential life in the sheltered waters.

"Once you get enough water, you're just going to sink," said lead author and doctoral student Evan Carnahan. "It's like the Titanic times 10."

Scientists have proposed impacts as a means to transport oxidants on Europa, but they assumed the strikes would have to break through the ice. This study is important because it suggests that a much larger range of impacts can do the job, said co-author Marc Hesse, a professor at the UT Jackson School of Geosciences Department of Geological Sciences.

"This increases the probability that you would have the necessary chemical ingredients for life," said Hesse.

Tyre, a large impact crater on Europa. NASA/JPL/DLR

Potential habitability on Europa

One of the goals of NASA's Europa Clipper mission, which will launch in October 2024, is to collect data that can help test whether oxidants can reach the moon's underground ocean from the satellite's surface. The mission will conduct a detailed exploration of Europa and investigate whether the icy moon can support life.