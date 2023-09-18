Common bacteria in hospital may not result from transmission

Hospital-acquired infections, also called healthcare-associated infections (HAI), are common. They are identified as infections not present when the patient is first admitted to the hospital. Some common conditions include catheter-associated UTIs, bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, pneumonia, and Clostridioides difficile infections.

Clostridioides difficile, commonly called C diff, is a highly contagious bacteria that causes an infection of the colon. Most infections occur in hospital settings, and illnesses due to C Diff happen usually after consuming antibiotic medicines. Only 5% of the population outside of a healthcare setting has C. diff in their gut, where it typically causes no issues.

But, contrary to popular opinion that C Diff infections mainly occur due to hospital environments, a new study suggests that the conditions might be happening less due to hospital transmissions but more due to characteristics associated with the patients themselves.