Can trees talk to each other with fungal networks? Study raises doubts

However, according to Justine Karst, associate professor from the University of Alberta's Faculty of Agricultural, Life, and Environmental Sciences, it could all be nonsense. In a new study, Karst and two colleagues challenge three commonly held beliefs about the abilities of underground fungi called "common mycorrhizal networks" (CMNs) that connect the roots of different plants.

“It’s great that CMN research has sparked interest in forest fungi, but it’s important for the public to understand that many popular ideas are ahead of the science,” says Karst.

Science has shown that CMNs exist, but the researchers say there is not enough evidence to show that these networks are suitable for trees and their seedlings. Karst and co-authors Melanie Jones of the University of British Columbia Okanagan and Jason Hoeksema of the University of Mississippi looked at data from previous field studies to see if the widely held beliefs were true.

For example, one of the claims that CMNs are common in forests was not backed up by enough scientific evidence. Another claim that older trees use CMNs to give seedlings resources like nutrients and that this helps them survive and grow was also not evident from previous studies.