'De-extinction' company to bring back extinct dodo bird to life

"The Dodo is a prime example of a species that became extinct because we – people – made it impossible for them to survive in their native habitat," Beth Shapiro, Ph.D., Colossal Scientific Advisory Board member and lead paleogeneticist, said in a statement.

"Having focused on genetic advancements in ancient DNA for my entire career and as the first to fully sequence the Dodo's genome, I am thrilled to collaborate with Colossal and the people of Mauritius on the de-extinction and eventual re-wilding of the Dodo. I particularly look forward to furthering genetic rescue tools focused on birds and avian conservation," Shapiro added.

Dr. Beth Shapiro, Ph.D. (Lead Paleogeneticist and Colossal Scientific Advisory Board Member) and Ben Lamm (Colossal Co-Founder and CEO). Colossal Biosciences

The dodo bird went extinct sometime around 1690

The flightless dodo bird hailed from Mauritius and lived "nowhere else" until it met an untimely demise. Though the bird is thought to have laid no more than one egg per year, it was able to maintain a steady population.

The Europeans were said to encounter the bird in 1507. And when they arrived on the island of Mauritius, they introduced species such as rats, goats, pigs, deer, and macaque — that took a liking for dodo bird eggs. The dodo bird's final date of extinction is recorded to be sometime around 1690, according to Colossal Bioscience.

The Dodo was a stout bird with muted gray features and a stark white tail plume. It weighed as much as 50 pounds and had a distinctive curved beak. While doves, vultures, and pigeons are considered to be relatives of the dodo bird, the colorful Nicobar pigeon shares the most ties with the Dodo.