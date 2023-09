In 2021, astronomers observed a massive kilonova explosion that provided compelling new observational evidence.

A study released the following year showed, for the first time, that long gamma-ray bursts (GRBs) can result from the merger of a neutron star, either with another neutron star or with a black hole.

Now, a team of astrophysicists from Northwestern University has used computer simulations to offer a potential explanation for last year's unprecedented finding.

A massive Kilonova explosion

The Northwestern team developed numerical simulations that follow the evolution of a jet in a black hole-neutron merger. Using their model, they found that a post-merger black hole can launch jets of material from the neutron star it has devoured.