James Webb detects complex frozen elements in a molecular cloud

New James Webb image reveals young protostar in a molecular cloud

Molecular clouds are interstellar clouds of gas and dust in which molecules — most commonly hydrogen molecules — form. They are also a birthing ground for young stars called protostars.

The new James Webb image shows one of these protostars, called Ced 110 IRS 4, glowing in orange amid the blue of the surrounding molecular cloud. The new image was published in a new paper in Nature Astronomy on Monday, January 23.

Using Webb's infrared abilities, researchers studied how starlight from beyond the molecular cloud was absorbed by the icy molecules within. This process left us with "chemical fingerprints," or absorption lines, that could be compared with lab data to identify the molecules.

The new image shows James Webb's impressive capability for using its infrared imaging instruments to peer through dense dust and gas clouds to reveal the stellar nurseries beneath. Scientists used the starlight of the several stars scattered behind the cloud to take spectral readings of the elements present in the Chamaeleon I dark molecular cloud. Doing this, they were able to determine the wide range of frozen molecules within the molecular cloud, which NASA says is forming dozens of young stars.

The new data revealed the coldest ices observed in the darkest regions of a molecular cloud to date. During their analysis, the team of researchers identified water ice, frozen methanol, ammonia, methane, and carbonyl sulfide.