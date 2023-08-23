Computational simulation reveals speed of merging black holes

While a considerable amount of research has gone into understanding the enigmatic nature of black holes, there is still plenty to learn about them.

Astrophysicists at the Rochester Institute of Technology have shed light on the merger of some of the black holes.

According to a new report, a merged black hole might be hurtling across space at approximately one-tenth the speed of light, equivalent to over a whopping 63 million mph (102 million km/h).

A computational model used to ascertain the speed

When two black holes barrel toward each other, they trigger one of the universe's most extreme collisions.

The primary purpose of this research was to determine the speed of those black holes formed by merging two smaller black holes. Previous study has presented that it could be possible for two black holes to slam into one another, and when that happens, they tend to converge.