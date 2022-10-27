Antarctic: Scientists unexpectedly discover concealed river system the size of Germany and France combined

Geophysical surveys were carried out by plane Neil Ross

'There are whole systems down there, interconnected by vast river networks'

Researchers from Imperial College London, the University of Waterloo in Canada, Universiti Malaysia Terengganu, and Newcastle University made the discovery.

The study describes how the river gathers water from an area the size of Germany and France combined at the base of the Antarctic ice sheet. They demonstrate that the ice sheet's foundation has more active water flow than was previously believed and argue that this may make it more vulnerable to climatic changes.

"When we first discovered lakes beneath the Antarctic ice a couple of decades ago, we thought they were isolated from each other. Now we are starting to understand there are whole systems down there, interconnected by vast river networks, just as they might be if there weren't thousands of meters of ice on top of them," said Professor Martin Siegert in a press release, who is from the Grantham Institute at Imperial College London and is co-author of the study.

"The region where this study is based holds enough ice to raise the sea level globally by 4.3 meters. How much of this ice melts, and how quickly, is linked to how slippery the base of the ice is. The newly discovered river system could strongly influence this process," Seigert added.

Ice sheet hydrology models and airborne radar measurements revealed a river system beneath the ice

Model of the river system Dow et al. 2022

The discovery was made by combining ice sheet hydrology models and airborne radar measurements that allow researchers to see beneath the ice. The team concentrated on an understudied and largely inaccessible region that contains ice from both the East and West Antarctic Ice Sheets and extends to the Weddell Sea.