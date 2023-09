With the globe warming up at an accelerating rate, climate change affecting the Earth’s ecosystem leads to disastrous outcomes such as flooding, sea-level rise, and severe heat waves owing to human activity.

Recently, a new study found that the unprecedented increase in temperature is likely to result in the next mass extinction event similar to the last K-T extinction when dinosaurs died out.

This event is projected to occur roughly 250 million years from now, eliminating nearly all mammals on Earth.

Supercomputer climate model study

A team of researchers at the University of Bristol led the study and utilized the first-ever supercomputer climate models to determine the results by emulating temperature, wind, rain, and humidity trends for the future supercontinent called Pangea Ultima.