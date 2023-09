Researchers at the University of Waterloo in Canada have developed a novel and robust way to control individual qubits. This ability is a crucial step as humanity attempts to scale up its computational capacities using quantum computing, a press release said.

Much like silicon-based computers use bits as the basic unit of storing information, quantum computers use quantum bits or qubits. A number of elemental particles, such as electrons and photons, have been used to serve this purpose, wherein the charge or polarization of the light is used to denote the 0 or 1 state of the qubit.

Scientists place these qubits in highly controlled environments to protect them from outside influences and are now working on ways to manipulate them. Since even the mere act of observation of a qubit can change the value of a qubit, scientists have been looking for practical approaches for manipulation and measurement. This is where ions are coming in handy.