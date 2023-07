"We can now control quantum randomness in a vacuum," claim scientists.

It's hard to think of a vacuum, as it's a place devoid of matter or light. But in the quantum world, this isn't true. Tiny changes or fluctuations exist in a vacuum, like ripples in water. These fluctuations are in electromagnetic fields, which can produce perfect randomness.

Scientists have previously used these fluctuations to generate random numbers. These vacuum fluctuations are also responsible for several phenomena, such as quantum tunneling, in which a quantum particle can pass through a potential energy barrier that would be classically impassable.