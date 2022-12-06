Convergent plate boundaries: All you need to know

In addition to the above, Interesting Engineering (IE) walks you through the geological processes that cause earthquakes to occur, as well as what causes magma to erupt from a volcano as lava. Fundamentally, all the above relate to two words: convergent boundaries.

What are convergent boundaries?

Earth's surface is broken into moving plates Rainer Lesniewski/ iStock

The existence of convergent boundaries relates to Earth's surface being divided into seven major and eight minor tectonic plates. These plates are made up of sections of Earth's crust and uppermost mantle, which together are referred to as the lithosphere.

Earth's plates are made of the lithosphere Srimadhav/Wikimedia Commons

The tectonic plates are constantly moving (at up to about 4 inches, or 10 centimeters, per year). Based on their composition, these plates can be described as 'continental' or 'oceanic'.

Continental plates are often 30–50 kilometers thick, whereas oceanic ones are only around 4–10 kilometers thick. The latter is constant because it is denser. As a result, oceanic plates can be subducted (pushed downwards).

Areas of plate motions relative to each other are described as 'plate boundaries.' Simply put, a convergent boundary is when two or more plates collide (converge) with each other.

When tectonic plates collide, in some cases, the thicker, less dense plate overrides the thinner, more dense plate, triggering a process called "subduction." This is when one of the plates gets forced down into the higher-temperature environments of the mantle.

Subduction zone triggering rising magma Ævar Arnfjörð Bjarmason/ Wikimedia Commons

Materials in the subducting plate start to reach their melting points at a depth of about 100 miles (160 kilometers), as partial melting starts to take place. When this happens, intense heat and magma chambers are generated above it. In some cases, a magma chamber rises to the surface without solidifying. In that case, the magma will break through as a volcanic eruption.

Geologists can determine the location of convergent plate boundaries as well as the size of their associated magma chambers by plotting the earthquake activity around them. This is done using a technique called seismic tomography.

What do convergent boundaries form?

Convergent boundaries may result from the following plate collision scenarios: continental-continental, continental-oceanic, and oceanic-oceanic. These give rise to different geological features on our planet, such as deep ocean trenches, active volcanoes, arcs of islands along the tectonic boundary, and in some cases, mountain ranges.