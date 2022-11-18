COP27: Countries want climate compensation, but the US 'continues to block negotiation’
"Since 2013, I've seen the U.S. blocking every single discussion on #LossAndDamageFinance, by arm-twisting and threatening developing nations," Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at Climate Action Network International (CAN), tweeted in September.
"U.S. gave 1 of U.S. $3b of #ClimateFinance committed to @theGCF for #mitigation & #adaptation - nowhere close to its fair share," he said in a long thread of tweets expressing dismay at U.S.' actions over the climate crisis.
