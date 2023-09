Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the third leading cause of death globally and the sixth leading cause in the US.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) estimates that COPD currently affects over 15 million individuals in the US. What’s even more worrisome is that many others could have the condition but don’t know about it yet.

In COPD, a patient’s airways are blocked, and they experience difficulty breathing. Chronic bronchitis and emphysema are the two most common forms of this condition. Its symptoms range from wheezing to chest tightness and chronic cough.

Unfortunately, many people tend to ignore these initial signs, which, over a period of time, results in irreversible lung damage.