Scientists have predicted a record-breaking event that is bound to turbocharge the sweltering climatic conditions already being experienced around the world.

Governments have issues warnings in parts of Europe where temperatures are expected to hit well in excess of 104F (40C) in Spain, France, Greece, Croatia and Turkey, BBC reported.

Satellite imagery from the Copernicus Sentinel mission null

Italy feels the heat

Scorching weather conditions have led to locals and tourists collapsing from heatstroke in Italy.

A red alert warning was issued across 10 cities, including Rome, Bologna and Florence as temperatures were expected to reach as high as 119.8F (48.8C).

The Guardian has further reported that mild El Niño temperatures are appearing in the Pacific Ocean and will continue to bolster through the Northern Hemisphere winter of 2023-24.