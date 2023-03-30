Massive cosmic carbon stream could feed galaxy for 500 million years

A colossal cold cosmic carbon stream

The researchers, led by Dr. Bjorn Emonts, associate scientist at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory, used the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) to map the atomic carbon gas surrounding the galaxy 4C 41.17.

4C 41.17 is a large radio galaxy from the early universe, meaning the researchers had to maximize the radio telescope's surface brightness sensitivity using ALMA's most compact and low-resolution configuration.

According to the scientists, who published their findings in a new study in the journal Science, that low-resolution configuration likely helped them detect a cold molecular stream that has gone undetected in previous studies.

Their observations revealed a narrow stream of cold gas extending at least 100 kiloparsecs (~326,000 lightyears) outside the galaxy and into intergalactic space. That means the stream is several times larger than the galaxy it is seemingly feeding.

The researchers explained in a press statement that their observations are consistent with cold gas streams predicted by cosmological models. They believe the cold atomic gas stream could fuel star formation for more than 500 million years.