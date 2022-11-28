A new analysis of the early universe sheds new light on the "cosmic dawn" of the universe

Essentially, the scientists were able to peer back in time to a period only 200 million years after the Big Bang and provide new insight into the properties of galaxies at the time.

Peering far back into the cosmic dawn

The scientists were actually able to place these limits, in part, since they didn't find what they were looking for. The researchers had set out to observe the 21-centimeter hydrogen line. The absence of the hydrogen line allowed them to rule out certain scenarios, including galaxies that were inefficient at cosmic heating gas and ineffective at producing radio emissions.

"We were looking for a signal with a certain amplitude,” explained Harry Bevins, a Ph.D. student from Cambridge's Cavendish Laboratory and the paper's lead author. "But by not finding that signal, we can put a limit on its depth. That, in turn, begins to inform us about how bright the first galaxies were."

Though our technology today doesn't give us the capacity to directly observe such early galaxies, the new findings, reported in a study in the journal Nature Astronomy, provide vital clues about the early evolution of the cosmos. They also serve as a guide for future projects that will be able to peer further back in time. The SKA project, for example, will use two next-generation telescopes by the end of the decade to take images from the early universe by peering further than ever before.