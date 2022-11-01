New cosmic observations can't be explained by classical theory of gravity

It also lends weight to a controversial fringe theory that was able to accurately predict the behavior observed by the group of scientists.

Star cluster observations yield surprising results

An international team of astrophysicists made the discovery when they were investigating open star clusters. These are a type of star cluster in which thousands of young stars are born in a large cloud of dust and gas. These clusters eventually dissolve, and the newborn stars form into two "tails," one of which is positioned in front of the cluster and the other behind.

“According to Newton's laws of gravity, it's a matter of chance in which of the tails a lost star ends up," said Dr. Jan Pflamm-Altenburg, co-author of the study. “So both tails should contain about the same number of stars. However, in our work we were able to prove for the first time that this is not true: In the clusters we studied, the front tail always contains significantly more stars nearby to the cluster than the rear tail."

In order to carry out their investigation, the researchers had to devise a method for determining which stars belong to which of the cluster's tails. They used their new technique, named the Jerabkova-compact-convergent-point (CCP) method, on data of four open star clusters gathered by surveys, including the Gaia mission.