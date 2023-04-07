China CDC publishes study finding traces of COVID-19 virus at Wuhan market, not all agree

The Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in the city of Wuhan was shut down in January 2020 after multiple early COVID-19 cases were linked to the location. Researchers are of the view that the SARS-nCOV-2 virus likely spilled over from the animals to humans here. An alternate theory supports the idea that the virus likely leaked from a virology research laboratory in Wuhan and that the wet market was a superspreader event.

Genomic analysis of swabs taken from stalls, surfaces, cages, and machinery inside the market was expected to provide more insights about the spread of the virus at the location and was recently published in the journal Nature.

Why has the study split the scientific community?

According to the study, some of the samples collected at the site tested positive for the virus. The analysis also showed that animals, such as raccoon dogs, are susceptible to the virus and were also present at the location. Since the sample collection was done after the disease began to spread, the scientific community is split on how the data needs to be interpreted.

David Robertson, a virologist at the University of Glasgow, told the BBC that the study provided strong evidence for the animal-human spillover. Calling the analysis an important dataset that was now available for others to work upon, he added that it was compelling evidence that the animals were probably infected with the virus.

Knowing the origins of COVID could help us avoid a similar pandemic gorodenkoff/iStock

In the early weeks of the outbreak, there were two lineages of the virus, A and B, that were circulating, with only lineage B being found at the market. The China CDC paper has also confirmed that lineage A was also found in the samples it analyzed, further confirming that lineage A is not ancestral to B.