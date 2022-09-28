Behold! The first post-crash pictures of NASA's DART target asteroid Dimorphos

Thanks to the Italian space agency, we already have some early close-up imagery of the asteroid just after the impact. It has released the first images from its tiny Light Italian Cubesat for Imaging of Asteroids (LICIACube), which hitched a ride alongside DART and captured the stunning final moments.

Close-up images of the DART asteroid crash

The images we saw yesterday (shared below) of Dimorphos getting closer and closer — before impact was confirmed by a red screen — came straight from the DART spacecraft's Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation (DRACO) imager.

The LICIACube spacecraft hitched a ride aboard the DART spacecraft for most of the journey to Dimorphos but was deployed shortly before impact. It then started orbiting the Didymos asteroid system and was able to capture images shortly before and after the impact.

Dimorphos and Didymos as seen by LICIACube on Sept. 26, 2022. Source: ASI / NASA

It took approximately three hours for those images to be beamed back to Earth some 7 million miles (11 million kilometers) away from the asteroid system.

The LICIACube spacecraft's two cameras picked up images of bright debris surrounding Dimorphos following the collision.

As per Space.com, during a press conference held in Italian on Tuesday, Elisabetta Dotto, science team lead at Istituto Nazionale di Astrofisica (INAF), said: "We're really very proud." Dotto further explained that the LICIACube team would be releasing more images over the coming days.