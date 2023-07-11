Superionic ammonia in the lab sheds light on magnetic fields of Uranus and Neptune

A collaboration between researchers at two French institutes has led to the creation of superionic ammonia that can be used to study planets such as Uranus and Neptune, a press release said.

The farthest of the planets in our solar system, Uranus and Neptune, are currently too hard to reach, even if scientists might be very keen to study them. Our only encounter with them was the flyby of the Voyager-2 probe in the 1980s.

Instead of sending a new probe that could take a decade to reach there, researchers at the Laboratoire pour l'Utilisation des Lasers Intense (LULI) created conditions that resemble those on the planets to understand them better.