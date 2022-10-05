Crew-5 takes off on time, with a hair’s breadth scare just for good measure

There was a social media link and NASA officials, and SpaceX ground team members took questions from the thousands watching the launch live on NASA TV and YouTube.

Questions from the social media crowds

One of the questions was What can the astronauts take into space and keep on the space stations? The reply was - Small items, like pictures or keepsakes, there was even a Dream Catcher that one of the astronaut's daughters had made. They would be able to bring these things to the video calls the astronauts would have with family members waiting back on Earth.

There was even a slight scare during prelaunch.

It was just a hair that nearly stalled the mission

In the Dragon capsule, the teams that check the astronauts and the systems are called the closeout team. The closeout teams set the umbilical's or the life support lines that connect the astronaut to oxygen, heat, and cooling systems. The closeout team made a leak check, and everything seemed fine. They departed the module. They then did an overall check of the surface of the module at the seals to the hatch and around the small port on the side of the Dragon. Finally, they sealed the hatch and ran a leak test, and got a warning. The system had found something in the seal. They reopened the hatch while everyone waited with bated breath, to see if the mission would be scrubbed. The closeout team found a hair, lodged in the main hatch seal. They removed the hair and cleaned the seal and resealed the hatch. The entire operation took about twenty minutes, time which was allotted already to unforeseen happenstance, and then the countdown resumed.