CRISPR-like system capable of editing human genome uncovered in eukaryotes

A CRISPR-like mechanism in eukaryotes has been unraveled for the first time.

Animals, plants, and fungi are all members of the eukaryotes. And CRISPR is a well-known technique for editing genomes in humans and plants.

The newly identified system is based on a protein known as Fanzor, which is prevalent in eukaryotes.

Feng Zhang leads the new development from the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and the McGovern Institute for Brain Research at MIT.

They describe it as the "first programmable RNA-guided system" in eukaryotes.

The known CRISPR technique

To further grasp this new work, it is necessary first to understand the origin of CRISPR/Cas. CRISPR is short for clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats.