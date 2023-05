Ever wondered how biological material can be preserved for future breakthroughs? The answer lies in cryopreservation, the process of freezing and storing cells at ultra-low temperatures.

Scientists have been using this technique for years to extend the lifespan of cells and tissues. Now, a groundbreaking new development promises to take this technology to the next level.

In the past, researchers relied on two-dimensional (2D) cell monolayers for studying cellular behavior. But they soon realized that these models didn't accurately replicate the complexity of cells in their natural environment.

Recognizing this limitation, scientists turned their attention to three-dimensional (3D) cell assemblies. Known as spheroids, they offer a more intimate representation of cells in the human body.